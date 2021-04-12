Noah Livingston named All-State

The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association named Casey-Westfield senior Noah Livingston 1A All-State. The guard averaged 26 points and six rebounds in helping guide the Warriors to an 11-1 record and a fourth straight LIC title.
Posted: Apr 12, 2021 10:55 PM
