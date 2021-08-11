Newton football looking to keep winning tradition going

The Newton football team loss a big senior class, but they have plenty of quality of players back that should help them be good again. Newton this season will be trying to deliver their eighth straight winning campaign.
Eagles were 5-1 in the spring
Posted: Aug 11, 2021 7:07 PM
