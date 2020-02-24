Newton won their boys basketball regional opener, 67-51 win over Sullivan.
Related Content
- Newton boys win regional opener
- Robinson boys win regional opener
- Wayne Newton Post 346 opens regionals with win
- Newton boys fall in season opener
- TH South boys tennis wins regional opener
- Wayne Newton Post 346 opens state tourney with win
- Washington boys golf regional
- THS boys tennis wins 19th regional title
- Wayne Newton Post 346 ready for Great Lakes Regional
- Newton wins LIC girls tourney consolation title
Scroll for more content...