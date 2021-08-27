Newton Wins a Close One Over Paris

Newton holds on to beat Paris by a final of 7-6.
Eagles and Tigers met in Paris, IL to start the Illinois High School Football Season.
Posted: Aug 27, 2021 11:58 PM
