LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WTHI) - With the Indiana high school boys' basketball season beginning next week, Sports 10 continues previewing the upcoming season for teams in the Wabash Valley.
Click on the video to hear from Loogootee head coach Kent Chezem on what his Lions' team will look like this season.
Related Content
- New style for Loogootee basketball
- Barr-Reeve/Loogootee basketball preview
- Washington edges past Loogootee
- 1A Loogootee sectional
- Loogootee volleyball sweeps Jasper
- North Daviess baseball beats Loogootee
- Loogootee finishes 3rd in tip-off classic
- Linton wins Loogootee tip-off tourney
- Wood Memorial beats the buzzer against Loogootee
- Loogootee beats Clay City at Graber Post
Scroll for more content...