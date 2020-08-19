New group looking to continue North Vermillion football winning ways

North Vermillion has been one of the most successful football programs in the area lately with 10 straight winning seasons. For the Falcons to get that done again this year they'll be relying on a lot of new faces after graduating almost all the starters from last years sectional title team.
Falcons have produced 10 straight winning seasons
Posted: Aug 19, 2020 10:40 PM
