New faces hope to continue winning ways for Sullivan football

The Sullivan football program has had a lot of succes lately, delivering nine straight winning seasons. The Arrows hope to continue that streak this year, but will be counting on several new players to get that done.
Posted: Aug 12, 2020 10:38 PM
Updated: Aug 12, 2020 10:38 PM
