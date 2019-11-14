National Signing Day 2019

Seven different Wabash Valley Athletes signed letters of intent to play at D-1 schools Wedensday.

Terre Haute South's Jason Swarens commits to the University of Wisconsin for Track & Field.

Terre Haute North's Sasha Thompson commits to Indiana State University for Soccer.

West Vigo's Kaleb Hannahs commits to Valparasio University for Baseball.

Northview's Kambree Lucas commits to UT Martin for Volleyball.

Sullivan's Asia Povlin commits to Indiana State University for Volleyball.

Linton's Kip Fougerousse commits to Indiana University for Baseball.

Paris' Kaitlyn Mathews commits to Ball State University for Softball.