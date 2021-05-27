Clear

Nathan Dillion new THN girls basketball coach

Dillion leaving THS for THN

Posted: May 27, 2021 10:49 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Pending Vigo County School Board approval Nathan Dillion will be the next girls basketball coach at Terre Haute North. Dillion has spent the last few season as the JV coach at Terre Haute South.

