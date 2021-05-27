Pending Vigo County School Board approval Nathan Dillion will be the next girls basketball coach at Terre Haute North. Dillion has spent the last few season as the JV coach at Terre Haute South.
Dillion leaving THS for THN
Posted: May 27, 2021 10:49 PM
Related Content
- Nathan Dillion new THN girls basketball coach
- Mike Allen retiring as THN girls basketball coach
- THN-THS girls basketball sectional preview
- THS girls tennis beats THN
- Longtime THN softball coach Jack Kirchner retiring
- Billy Blundell named new THN football coach
- THN girls soccer wins sectional semifinal
- THN girls win sectional opener over THS
- THN girls soccer wins at Northview
- THN drops sectional opener
Scroll for more content...