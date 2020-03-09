Clear

NJCAA: Moore Selects his Top 5

Former Cloverdale Star and current Olney Central Guard Jalen Moore has narrowed his D-1 schools to his top five.

Posted: Mar 9, 2020 6:53 PM
Posted By: Marty Ledbetter

Moore announced on his Twitter Monday that he has selected the top five D-1 schools he's choosing from to continue his basketball career.

Moore's choices are Purdue Fort Wayne, Oakland, South Alabama, Florida International, and Appalachian State. 

