NJCAA: Moore Selects his Top 5

Moore announced on his Twitter Monday that he has selected the top five D-1 schools he's choosing from to continue his basketball career.
Moore's choices are Purdue Fort Wayne, Oakland, South Alabama, Florida International, and Appalachian State.
