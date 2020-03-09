VU received an at large bid for this year's NJCAA Tournament. The Trailblazers will begin their title defense Monday March 16th against Central Georgia.
Related Content
- NJCAA: VU Receives an at large bid
- VU men's basketball celebrates NJCAA National Title
- Amani Brown guides VU women to NJCAA tourney win
- VU beats Lakeland
- Olney Central upsets VU
- Craig Porter helps VU win
- VU retires Shawn Marion's number
- NJCAA: Moore Selects his Top 5
- Porter and Moore Participate in the VU Jamboree
- VU basketball hands Lincoln Trail their first loss
Scroll for more content...