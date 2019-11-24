NCAA Cross Country Nationals 2019

In the 6,000 Meter Women's Race, Junior Weini Kelati from New Mexico won the Individual Championship. Arkansas won the
overall Women's Team Championship.
In the 10,000 Meter Men's Race, Iowa State Senior Edwin Kurgat claimed the Individual Championship. BYU won the overall Men's
Team Championship.
