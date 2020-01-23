Mykayla Couchenour becomes South Knox girl's all-time leading scorer

Thursday night with a three in the fourth quarter versus Barr-Reeve, South Knox senior Mykayla Couchenour passed Linda Bilskie to become the Lady Spartans all-time leading scorer with 1,046 career points. Couchenour broke the mark that was set back in 1983.
