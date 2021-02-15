Jaylen Mullen hit two free throws with four seconds left to give North Daviess a 46-45 win over North Knox.
Cougars beat North Knox
Posted: Feb 15, 2021 3:07 PM
Related Content
- Mullen's late free throws lifts North Daviess
- North Daviess hits free throws late to beat South Knox
- 2A North Daviess sectional
- North Daviess vs Loogootee
- North Daviess baseball beats Loogootee
- North Daviess softball wins sectionals
- Linton volleyball beats North Daviess
- Barr-Reeve vs. North Daviess
- ITP: North Daviess vs. Shoals
- North Daviess takes down Shakamak
Scroll for more content...