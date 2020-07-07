Terre Haute North's Cade Moore, Northview's Dylan Zentko and Sullivan's Eli Steimel have all been selected to play in the 2020 Futures Showcase Games. This is an event hosted by the Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association, for the top players in the 2021 and 2022 classes to showcase their abilities. This years games will take place July 21st in South Bend.
Event hosted by Inddiana High School Baseball Coaches Association
Posted: Jul 7, 2020 10:46 PM
Related Content
- Moore, Zentko and Steimel picked for Futures Showcase Games
- Sam Steimel named First Team All-State
- Sam Steimel finding success early at UE
- Perrelle, Kline, Washington, Downs and Steimel sign their NLI
- Sam Steimel returning to the mound for Sullivan
- Sam Steimel makes IHSBCA North/South All-Star Series
- Basigner picked to play in IFCA All-Star game
- Romeo Langford picks IU
- Kevin Palmer picks Oakland City
- Baker picked to play in IFCA North-South All-Star Game
Scroll for more content...