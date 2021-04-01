Moore Named an IBCA Coach of the Year

Sullivan Head Coach Jeff Moore has been selected as the District 3 IBCA Coach of the Year, along with Josh Thompson of Barr-Reeve.
Sullivan Head Coach Jeff Moore has been honored by his fellow coaches.
Posted: Apr 1, 2021 5:48 PM
