Mitch Hannahs goes 1-on-1 with Sports 10

Indiana State baseball coach Mitch Hannahs spoke for the first time Tuesday since the Sycamore baseball season came to an abrupt end because of the Coronavirus, The Sycamore skipper talked about a variety of topics including his team, seniors returning, future of college baseball and dealing with life right now with Covid-19.
