Minnett wants to help IUPUI win

Former Terre Haute South star Jaylen Minnett has had a good three year run at IUPUI. He's increased his numbers every year. Last season the junior averaged 16.6 points, 3.4 assist and 3.1 rebounds a contest. Minnett one season ago, set the school single season record for three's with 115. Last year he also became the program all-time leader in three-pointers made. As he prepares for his senior season the guards goal this year is to help IUPUI win more.