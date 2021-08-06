Miners Aiming to Get Back to the Sectional Championship in 2021

Returning eight starters on the offense and defense, Linton feels confident they can keep raising the bar for Miner Football in 2021.
Linton ready for the 2021 season as they prepare to bring home their first 2A Sectional Title.
Posted: Aug 6, 2021 12:08 AM
