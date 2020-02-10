Mike Allen retiring as THN girls basketball coach

Mike Allen informed the Terre Haute North girls basketball program Monday that he's retiring. Coach Allen spent 17 years on the sidelines at North. He had six winning season and captured one sectional title in 2007.
