Thursday night Meyers Leonard will tip off his seventh season in the NBA when his Portland Trail Blazers take on the Los Angeles Lakers. The former Robinson star is coming on a rough season. He averaged career low in minutes and games played. The 26-year-old center had a big preseason averaging over 10 points, while shooting 78 percent from the floor.
Related Content
- Meyers Leonard ready to help the Trail Blazers
- Robinson to honor Meyers Leonard
- Vincennes Lincoln ready for Jasper
- Newton volleyball ready for State Finals
- THN-THS ready for Crown Trophy Game
- THN-THS ready for Shoe Trophy game
- Josh Phegley ready for sixth MLB season
- Casey-Westfield ready for LIC boys tourney
- TH South ready for Bloomington South
- THN-THS ready for Shoe Trophy game
Scroll for more content...