Meyers Leonard ready to help the Trail Blazers

Former Robinson star entering his seventh season in the NBA

Posted: Oct. 17, 2018 8:54 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Thursday night Meyers Leonard will tip off his seventh season in the NBA when his Portland Trail Blazers take on the Los Angeles Lakers. The former Robinson star is coming on a rough season. He averaged career low in minutes and games played. The 26-year-old center had a big preseason averaging over 10 points, while shooting 78 percent from the floor.

