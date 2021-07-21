Clinton, IN Teenager Emily Meyer heads into The NOBULL CrossFit Games next week with confidence and excitement.
Vermillion County Teenager ready to take the next step in her CrossFit Career.
Posted: Jul 21, 2021 6:52 PM
Related Content
- Meyer Eyes the Podium at The NOBULL CrossFit Games
- Robinson to honor Meyers Leonard
- Meyers Leonard ready to help the Trail Blazers
- South Vermillion freshman is one of the top CrossFit athletes in the state
- Vincennes Lincoln football eyeing regional title
- North Vermillion and North Central eyeing a football regional title
- TH South girls tennis eyeing state finals run
- THN-THS have their eyes on the Victory Bell
- Washington boys soccer has their eyes on state
- Terre Haute North Bowling Eyes a State Championship
Scroll for more content...