North Knox senior Makinzi Meurer has been named a Indiana Basketball Coaches Association/Subway Player of the Week. Meurer is one of six players to earn the honor statewide. Last week she averaged 32 points and 8.5 rebounds in two Lady Warrior games.
Related Content
- Meurer named IBCA/Subway Player of the Week
- Grace Waggoner named IBCA/Subway Player of the Week
- Amani Brown named IBCA/Subway Player of the Week
- Grace Waggoner named IBCA/Subway Player of the Week
- Makinzi Meurer named All-State
- Jalen Moore named player of the week
- Steve Meurer earns 300th career win in North Knox victory
- Jordan Barnes named MVC Most Improved Player
- Makinzi Meurer thrilled to share milestone moments with her mom and dad this year
- Makinzi Meurer becomes North Knox all-time girls basketball scoring leader
Scroll for more content...