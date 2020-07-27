Members of THN Bass Fishing team help local business

Recently Terre Haute North Bass Fishing team members Preston Dowell and Bobby Mickelson were doing what they love. Spending a summer day fishing when something happend out of the ordinary. The two heard a big splash. When they turned around they sawn a lawn mower in the lake. The two went to see if they could help. When they got there they found it was a sprayer that belonged to Bowman's Pro Turf, it had a mechincal failure.

The boys helped get the sprayer out of the water. Andrew Bowman who owns this Wabash Valley business wanted to thank the two high school kids for their help. Bowman made a donation to the Terre Haute North Bass Fishing program to help in their inaugural season.