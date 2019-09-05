McKenzie Crowder wanted to do anything she could to help the North Vermillion football team this season. She started as a manager, but when the team didn't have a kicker she stepped in. The junior was great in a tryout winning the job and has been perfect since. This season Crowder is a 11-for-11 on extra points. In the Falcons week one win over Owen Valley she became the first girl to score a point in North Vermillion football history.
Related Content
- McKenzie Crowder goes from manager to kicker for North Vermillion football
- North Vermillion football embracing underdog role
- TH North-South Vermillion football scrimmage
- West Vigo-North Vermillion football scrimmage
- North Vermillion football ready for big things
- West Vigo-North Vermillion football scrimmage
- North Vermillion football wins semi-state
- North Vermillion-South Vermillion ready for football showdown
- 1A North Vermillion sectional
- North Vermillion and North Central eyeing a football regional title
Scroll for more content...