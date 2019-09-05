McKenzie Crowder goes from manager to kicker for North Vermillion football

McKenzie Crowder wanted to do anything she could to help the North Vermillion football team this season. She started as a manager, but when the team didn't have a kicker she stepped in. The junior was great in a tryout winning the job and has been perfect since. This season Crowder is a 11-for-11 on extra points. In the Falcons week one win over Owen Valley she became the first girl to score a point in North Vermillion football history.