Rose-Hulman Junior Craig McGee was named Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Week.
McGee lead his Engineers with 23 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists, 4 steals, and 2 blocks over Hanover on Saturday.
Related Content
- McGee wins HCAC Player of the Week
- Rose women win HCAC, advance to playoffs
- Rose-Hulman opens HCAC Baseball Tourney with a win
- Rose-Hulman men fall in HCAC final
- Franklin downs Rose-Hulman with HCAC title walk-off
- Rose-Hulman women beat Franklin to clinch share of HCAC Title
- Jalen Moore named player of the week
- Winning Victory Bell very important to THN and THS players
- Grace Waggoner named IBCA/Subway Player of the Week
- Amani Brown named IBCA/Subway Player of the Week
Scroll for more content...