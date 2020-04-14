Maycee Lange commits to Evansville

Vincennes Lincoln junior Maycee Lange has committed to play college basketball at the University of Evansville. This past season the forward averaged 15.7 points and 9.9 rebounds per game. Lange was named a Indiana Junior All-Star. Twice she's earned All-State from the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association. This past season Lange joined the 1,000 point club. She's just the second Lady Alice junior to ever reach that milestone.