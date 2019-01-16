MaKayla Couchenor handles everything life throws at her

Last Thursday South Knox junior MaKayla Couchenour experienced a day she'll never forget. On the way to school she was in an accident and flipped the van she was driving. Thankfully MaKayla was not injured in the incident.

That night MaKayla played for the South Knox girls basketball team in a game at North Daviess. She had the best game of her career. She scoerd a career high 31 points and hit a school single-game record seven three's.

Couchenour believes she had many people looking out for her last Thursday. That day she happen to have with her a special pocket cross from her late grandma. It was the first time MaKayla had it with her. When she was involved in her wreck, stuff was thrown all over the car and knocked out of her pocket. Everything expect her pocket cross.