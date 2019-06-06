Clear

Max Wright earns Academic All-American Honor

First Sycamore baseball player to earn national Academic All-American award

Posted: Jun 6, 2019 11:09 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Indiana State’s Max Wright made history Thursday when the junior was named a 2019 Google Cloud Academic All-American. It marks the first Academic All-American honor in baseball programs history for the Sycamores.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Warm & Humid
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Crime Stoppers: Theft and vandalism at Crew Carwash

Image

Tindera dad

Image

Max Wright

Image

Boys golf

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Celebrating 'National Drive-In Movie Day' at Terre Haute's drive-in theater

Image

Vigo Bowl gives back with series of fundraising nights

Image

Local store will continue to stock milk brand tied to Fair Oak Farms

Image

Former YMCA property to stay empty

Image

Family inspires others to give after another tragic loss

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Callers besiege Indiana DNR about tree-killing disease

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

Image

Muddy water floods popular gathering place, people flood in to help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp

${article.thumbnail.title}

Gambling expansion in Illinois back on the table

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois State Police set online gun dealer certification

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois lawmakers have 5 days left, 5 big issues to settle