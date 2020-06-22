Matthew Millington named TH North girls basketball coach

Matthew Millington has been named the new girls basketball head coach at Terre Haute North. Millington graduated from North, playing basketball for the Patriots and at Rose-Hulman. He also was an assistant coach at both those schools. Millington has been heavily invovled in the AAU circuit. He's moving back fro Terre Haute from Dallas, Texas.
Graduated from THN
Posted: Jun 22, 2020 10:37 PM
