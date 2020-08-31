Matthew Brooks celebrates special moment on the football field

Saturday the Washington football team ended their 17-game losing streak, beating Crawford County 61-18. The win was special, but its the final play between the two that'll be talked about for years to come.

The two sides agreed before the game to let Matthew Brooks play. The 18-year-old with Down Syndrome took to the field on the final play with 13 seconds to go. He took a handoff from his brother Keith and raced 75 yards for a score with both Washington and his teammates cheering him on. After he scored and the final horn sounded, both teams went to the end zone to celebrate Matthew's big moment.