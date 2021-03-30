Marty Simmons Heading to EIU

According to Jeff Goodman of The Stadium, EIU is set to hire former Evansville an SIU Edwardsville Head Coach Marty Simmons to take over their program.
Eastern Illinois appears to have found their next Men's Basketball Head Coach.
Posted: Mar 30, 2021 10:39 PM
