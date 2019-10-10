Martsinville came to Terre Haute and beat the South volleyball team 3-0.
Related Content
- Martinsville tops THS volleyball
- Bloomfield wins Martinsville regional
- THN softball beats Martinsville
- Northview volleyball beats TH North
- Northview volleyball wins at TH North
- TH North volleyball beats Bloomington North
- Bloomington South beats TH South in volleyball
- TH South volleyball beats West Vigo
- Vincennes Lincoln volleyball beats TH South
- Bloomington South volleyball wins at TH North
Scroll for more content...