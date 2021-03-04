Marshall ready for spring football season

After having the Illinois High School football season postponed this past fall due to the Coronavirus, teams in the state have hit the field this week to get prepared for a spring season including Marshall. The Lions will play a six-game schedule that starts March 20th at Olney.
Illinois High School football taking place in Spring
Posted: Mar 4, 2021 9:38 PM
