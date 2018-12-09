Marshall holds off South V. comeback

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Marshall basketball held off a South Vermillion comeback Saturday night to defeat the Wildcats 54-52. The Lions were outscored 19-8 in the fourth quarter, but managed to hold on for an early season win.
South Vermillion's Connor VanLannen led all scorers with 23 points.
