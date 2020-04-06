Marshall girls trades in bat and glove to make mask for others

Normally this time of year nine-year-old Jeighla McManus is busy playing softball, but like most athletes right now her season is on hold. McManus, who's from Marshall is now spending her time during the Coronavirus Pandemic trying to help others. She made 100 mask and delivered them to Carle Hospital in Urbana, Illinois. Her kindness has been apprecaited by others. She has more than 200 request for more mask.