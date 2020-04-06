Normally this time of year nine-year-old Jeighla McManus is busy playing softball, but like most athletes right now her season is on hold. McManus, who's from Marshall is now spending her time during the Coronavirus Pandemic trying to help others. She made 100 mask and delivered them to Carle Hospital in Urbana, Illinois. Her kindness has been apprecaited by others. She has more than 200 request for more mask.
Related Content
- Marshall girls trades in bat and glove to make mask for others
- Marshall girls beat Flora
- Marshall and Casey-Westfield trade blowouts
- TH North wins Softball Glove Trophy
- Cole Whitlock helps THS keep Glove Trophy
- Marshall girls win at South Vermillion
- Marshall takes third place at LIC girls tourney
- Marshall girls basketball wins back to back regional titles
- Paris girls win on the road at Marshall
- Marshall beats Palestine
Scroll for more content...