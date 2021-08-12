The Marshall football team suffered through a winless spring campaign. The good news to come out of it, they played a lot of younger players who gained great experience and should help them get back on track this season.
Lions coming off winless spring
Posted: Aug 12, 2021 6:41 PM
Related Content
- Marshall football rebuilding this season
- Marshall ready for spring football season
- Casey-Westfield football pounds Marshall
- Casey-Westfield, Marshall and Newton ready for football season
- Marshall hires Boyll as new football coach
- ISU Postpones 2020 Football Season
- RP football drops season opener
- Olney Kicks-off Their Football Season with a LIC Win Over Marshall
- Casey-Westfield holds off Marshall for 20th win of season
- ISU women open season with road win at Marshall
Scroll for more content...