Marshall and Casey-Westfield trade blowouts

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - The Warrior softball team teed off for a 13-0 win, while the Lion baseball team pounded the competition in a 9-1 rout.
Check out the video to see Sports 10's highlights from the two games.
