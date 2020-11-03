Mallory narrows college list to three

Terre Haute South senior James Mallory has narrowed his college choices to three. The wide receiver is down to IU, Ball State and Indiana State. This past season Mallory averaged over 15 yards per catch and hauled in five touchdown passes.
TH South wide out one of top receivers in Wabash Valley
Posted: Nov 3, 2020 10:47 PM
