Mallory excited about in state talent Sycamores are landing

Wednesday Indiana State announced more signings for their 2021 class. Six new players joined the Sycamores bringing their signees this year to 18. 13 of those kids are from Indiana. ISU now has 10 players from the Wabash Valley and 54 on their roster from Indiana. Head Coach Curt Mallory says recruiting the state is priority number one.
ISU football signs more kids from Indiana
Posted: Feb 3, 2021 11:02 PM
