Makinzi Meurer signs with ISU Track & Field

On Tuesday former North Knox star Makinzi Meurer signed with Indiana State Track & Field. She'll be competing in pole vault for the Sycamores. Meurer was a three-time NJCAA All-American at Vincennes University at the 2021 NJCAA Indoor Track & Field pole vault national champ.
Posted: Jun 22, 2021 10:49 PM
