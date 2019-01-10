Makinzi Meurer becomes North Knox all-time girls basketball scoring leader

Thursday night in North Knox 86-35 win over Shoals senior Makinzi Meurer scored a career-high 36 points to become the schools all-time leading girls scorer. Meurer passed McKenna Williams mark of 1,587 set back in 2007.
