Madi Halls shows of her artistic skills with extra free time

For years now volleyball was a big part of Madi Halls life. In October her career came to an end. The final months of high school did not go as planned with the Coronavirus Pandemic. Madi has turned to another hobby, she's an artist who enjoys painting. Her parents let her do some work at home and she's painted a basement wall and her bedroom.
