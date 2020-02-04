Macy Deckert overcomes adversity to shine in and out of the pool

Soon Macy Deckert will be wrapping up her swimming career at Terre Haute North. Getting to this point has been anything, but easy for the senior.

At four months old Macy was adopted from South Korea. At the age of 10 she had to have two brain surgeries to save her life. Doctors didn't think she'd be able to swim, but they came up with a plan allowing Macy to compete in the pool.

Not only has Deckert swam successful for four years for the Patriots, she's also excelled in the classroom. She's on her way to becoming one of Terre Haute North's valedictorians this year. She's already been accepted into IUPUI Honors program and plans to go into their pre-med program.