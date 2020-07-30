Macee Hamilton signs with Wilmington College

Vincennes Rivet senior Macee Hamilton signed Thursday to play college volleyball at Wilmington College in Ohio. She has more 1,000 digs during her career.
Vincennes Rivet senior to play volleyball in college
Posted: Jul 30, 2020 11:40 PM
