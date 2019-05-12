MVC track championships wrap up Sunday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State men's and women's track and field teams each finished in third place in the conference championships hosted at the Gibson Sports Complex this weekend.
Click on the video to see Sports 10's highlights and reaction from Sunday's day three.
