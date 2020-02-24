MVC honors Williams and LaRavia

Indiana State senior Christian Williams has been named the MVC Player of the Week, while freshman Jake LaRavaia was named the MVC Newcomer of the Week. This marks just the second time ever the Sycamores have swept the conferences weekly awards.
