The 2019 Missouri Valley Conference Outdoor Track & Field Championships got underway Friday. Day one saw several strong performances from the Sycamores, including Erin Reese. She won the MVC title in the women's hammer throw, setting a new school record.
Related Content
- MVC Outdoor Track & Field Championships get underway at ISU
- ISU Track & Field ready for MVC Outdoor Championships
- ISU Track & Field aiming for MVC Outdoor title
- ISU men open MVC with a win
- ISU men ready for MVC Tourney
- ISU Women Track & Field wins Terre Haute Double Dual
- ISU to host first place team in MVC
- ISU baseball picked third in preseason MVC poll
- ISU men picked sixth in MVC Preseason Poll
- ISU women picked seventh in MVC Preseason poll
Scroll for more content...