MVC Outdoor Track & Field Championships get underway at ISU

Sycamores get off to a strong start

Posted: May. 10, 2019 11:17 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

The 2019 Missouri Valley Conference Outdoor Track & Field Championships got underway Friday. Day one saw several strong performances from the Sycamores, including Erin Reese. She won the MVC title in the women's hammer throw, setting a new school record.

