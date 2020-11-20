MVC Announces Conference Game Schedule Changes

Indiana State Men's and Women's Basketball Seasons are set to begin on Wednesday November 25th. Conference schedules haven't been released yet, but they will look different this season as compared to previous years.
The Missouri Valley Conference announced Friday that each MVC school would host four home and four away game series this season.
Posted: Nov 20, 2020 6:45 PM
