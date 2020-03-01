MBB: Sycamores Claim 3rd Seed for MVC Tournament

ISU claimed the 3rd seed for Arch Madness, the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament, and will play Missouri State in St. Louis this Friday at 8:35pm (CT).
It'll be the rubber match for these two schools as each won on the other's home floor during the regular season.
